As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lifted Its Holding by $112.63 Million; As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Value Declined, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Raised Its Stake by $848,106

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 6,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 243,561 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.88 million, up from 236,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 3.36 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 2,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,857 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 billion, up from 83,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 10.96 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8,170 shares to 79,554 shares, valued at $15.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 408,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.99M shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 120 shares to 4,757 shares, valued at $5.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Industrial Spdr (XLI) by 610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,586 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

