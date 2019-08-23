As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Meyer Handelman Co Raised Position by $424,200; Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Decreased Holding by $24.77 Million as Share Value Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 85.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 728,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 126,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 854,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 659,429 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 226,969 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, up from 216,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares to 276,774 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,998 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BHGE Shares Blow Past Important Trendline with Earnings Win – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Headinvest Limited Liability Corp has 0.4% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rockland holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 289,970 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,996 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 42,070 are owned by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). British Columbia Invest owns 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 481,011 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp reported 5.89M shares stake. Illinois-based Calamos has invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Citigroup Inc invested in 1.14 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Smith Salley & Assoc invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Haverford Trust Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 22,336 shares. Alethea Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meritage Port Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 13,900 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 132,500 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vedanta Ltd by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC).