As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding; Wells Fargo & Company Lowered Its Holding in Mueller Inds (MLI) by $774,907

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (MLI) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 2.99M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.57M, down from 3.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Mueller Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 44,808 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 78.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 68,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,049 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 87,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.72% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 6.64 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,713 shares to 146,468 shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Lc New York invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc reported 1.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 256 shares. Park National Oh holds 165,289 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 13,453 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Keating Investment Counselors, a Florida-based fund reported 146,765 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 261,869 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 66,950 shares. Needham Inv Ltd Com reported 15,000 shares stake. Miller Howard, New York-based fund reported 75,435 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amica Mutual Insur Company accumulated 21,414 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The Illinois-based Interactive Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Montag A And Associate owns 48,550 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.06 million for 19.70 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.93 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 125,800 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 208,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

