As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased by $338,582 Its Holding; Marten Transport LTD (MRTN) Holder Ameriprise Financial Increased Position by $687,633

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 7,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,562 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 13,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.89M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 40,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 581,494 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37M, up from 541,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Marten Transport Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 66,793 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 6.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79M for 28.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

