As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Increased Stake by $1.89 Million; Bok Financial (BOKF) Shares Declined While George Kaiser Family Foundation Lowered Its Holding by $40.50 Million

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 224,304 shares traded or 37.79% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA’S ECONOMY CONTINUING SOLID GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Government to Open Net Dollar-Won Trading Volumes Every 6 Months From March 2019 — Finance Ministry, BOK; 18/03/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $103; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: BOARD TO MAINTAIN ACCOMMODATIVE POLICY; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA CONSUMPTION TO RECOVER STEADILY; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR MAJOR COUNTRIES’ MONETARY POLICICES; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CLOSELY MONITOR MARKETS, CAPITAL FLOW; 23/05/2018 – BOK: DELAYED IMPROVEMENT IN EMPLOYMENT A RISK TO GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE:MARCH DATA SHOWS NUMBER OF CHINESE TOURISTS RECOVERING; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEE LITTLE LIKELIHOOD OF S.KOREA GETTING CURRENCY MANIPULATOR LABEL BY U.S

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 384,395 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability invested in 13 shares. Westwood Grp Inc holds 0% or 3,844 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 68 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Bancshares Corporation owns 4,710 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested in 17,073 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 171,879 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 467 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 6,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 31,318 shares.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.39M for 9.76 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

