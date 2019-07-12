As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.89 Million Its Stake; As Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Has Trimmed Position

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 21,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 9,435 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $65,924 activity. MCDANIEL DUKE A sold $54,095 worth of stock. 744 shares were bought by HINKLE GARY L, worth $17,819 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd invested in 0% or 20,912 shares. 49,190 are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Kennedy Cap Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 62,241 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 95,241 shares. Wealthcare Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 22,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 176,853 were reported by Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Ltd Llc. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 170,675 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 10,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,978 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 55 shares. Zpr holds 9,320 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 458,318 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 47,532 shares.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $6.94 million for 12.27 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

