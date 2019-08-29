As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Bessemer Group Has Lowered Its Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose While Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $350,259

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 59,359 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 60,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $281.98. About 224,067 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 7,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 559,792 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.39M, down from 567,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 2.13M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.87 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

