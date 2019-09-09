As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Huntington National Bank Trimmed by $315,104 Its Holding; Nucor (NUE) Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Raised Stake by $3.01 Million as Market Value Declined

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 7,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 87,369 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 94,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.98 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 134.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 90,500 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 1.68M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor’s Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor CEO stepping down at the end of 2019, successor named – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6,805 shares to 123,183 shares, valued at $47.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 8,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VEA).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

