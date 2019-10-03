As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Rockland Trust Co Has Raised Stake by $2.34 Million; As Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Value Declined, Andra Ap-Fonden Boosted Holding

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 118,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 110,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 168,991 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 59,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 349,941 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91 million, up from 289,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 2.49M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability accumulated 280,995 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 184,417 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited owns 77 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.4% or 96,052 shares. 59,693 were accumulated by Condor Capital Mngmt. Fire Incorporated holds 36,000 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 3.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Farmers Bank & Trust accumulated 1,129 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Skba Cap Mngmt Lc invested 1.75% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9.39M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory reported 8,025 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Everence Capital owns 57,927 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Wendell David Assocs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com reported 104,111 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) by 22,484 shares to 14,802 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bk Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 33,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,133 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger Announce Closing of Sensia Joint Venture – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 97,194 are owned by Dean Investment Associate Limited Liability. Advisors Asset Management has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Ariel Investments Limited Company stated it has 1.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg holds 15,808 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 30,718 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 4,883 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.08% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Fil Ltd accumulated 4 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Jefferies Group Ltd Llc owns 2,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd has 139,091 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 422,600 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 76,028 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33,800 shares to 133,100 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).