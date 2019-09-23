As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Q Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $10.81 Million; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Raised Its Stake by $1.05 Million as Valuation Rose

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 5,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 29,554 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19M, up from 24,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.68. About 543,385 shares traded or 3.65% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18M, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 17.98 million shares traded or 67.82% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% or 116,591 shares. Hanseatic Management reported 212 shares. Blackrock accumulated 5.27 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. 8,465 are owned by Mesirow Financial Investment. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Invesco Limited invested in 0.04% or 722,770 shares. Raymond James reported 66,740 shares. Mai Capital Management reported 3,557 shares stake. D E Shaw & reported 4,673 shares. 1,052 were accumulated by Quantum Cap Management. Strategic Glob Lc owns 22,900 shares. First Personal Service has 125 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,204 shares. Aperio Group Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Mirae Asset Investments Limited owns 1,399 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 10,913 shares to 6,890 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,800 shares, and cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

