As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Oarsman Capital Boosted Position by $452,790; Pecaut & Company Raised Its Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $2.93 Million as Valuation Rose

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 1.91 million shares traded or 39.51% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 15.09M shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHG) by 14,652 shares to 7,189 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 8,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,941 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 2.01 million shares. Guardian Investment Mngmt has 16,650 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 166,300 shares. E&G Advisors Lp accumulated 7,675 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Of Vermont invested in 0.1% or 25,341 shares. Asset One Ltd has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability invested in 11,875 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 43,721 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor reported 0.28% stake. Viking Fund Management Limited Co holds 1.46% or 134,400 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na invested in 154,492 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Hightower Tru Serv Lta has invested 0.95% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Essex Co Limited Com accumulated 56,448 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 535,611 shares.