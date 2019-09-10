As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Upped Stake by $509,120; Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Trimmed Position by $12.94 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 392,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.19M, down from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 318,833 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS US$44+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN FORT WORTH, TX AUCTION; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,767 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 45,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 13.10 million shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.95 million for 46.36 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 100,523 shares to 326,946 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playags Inc by 414,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

