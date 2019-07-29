As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $4.57 Million; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Intelsat S A (I)

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 1.10M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 106,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,996 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, down from 123,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 2.91M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Behind Snap’s Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 753 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co reported 13.66 million shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Field Main State Bank owns 5,698 shares. Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Maryland-based Marathon Cap Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Of Virginia Va reported 111,177 shares. Connecticut-based Altrinsic Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 143,893 shares in its portfolio. 161,478 are owned by Qs Limited Liability Com. Mai Management holds 0.12% or 55,840 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Group reported 1.87M shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,024 shares.