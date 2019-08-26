As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Raised Holding; As Trecora Resources (TREC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Boosted Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 21,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 580,512 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.29 million, up from 559,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 8.28M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trecora Resources (TREC) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 262,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 528,131 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 265,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trecora Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.91M market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 41,735 shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 90,522 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,754 shares, and cut its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT).

