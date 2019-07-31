As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Hap Trading Has Boosted Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Shares Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $2.57 Million

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 70.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 20,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,437 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 6.49 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 24,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 92,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $118.52. About 8.38 million shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million. $119.77 million worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. $2.97 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerging Markets (Iemg) (IEMG) by 12,883 shares to 180,365 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in European Markets (Ieur) (IEUR) by 29,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 57,146 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd reported 1.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montecito National Bank And Trust has invested 0.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edmp Inc, Florida-based fund reported 23,174 shares. Wheatland Advisors Inc holds 21,748 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 176,168 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 107,114 shares or 6.89% of its portfolio. Weik Management holds 11,065 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. America First Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 6,572 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP holds 261,417 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wills Group Inc holds 3.55% or 50,329 shares in its portfolio. 12,857 are held by Highlander Mngmt Ltd Com. Oxbow Limited Liability Co invested in 12,420 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Peddock Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 267,764 shares to 35,936 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANET) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (Call) (NYSE:NKE).