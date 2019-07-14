As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Stake; Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Raised Its Stake by $1.27 Million

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 29.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 26,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,979 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 89,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 775,775 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.26, REV VIEW $5.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO – FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON; 10/04/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO: FINAL FDA APPROVAL, PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE BRAND OTC; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter on Generic Version of ProAir; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY; 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 13,652 shares to 113,438 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 216,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,855 shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Co accumulated 7,900 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 11,194 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0% or 12,500 shares. 92,663 were reported by Van Eck Associate. Panagora Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 13,948 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). 12,316 were reported by Stifel. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 22,493 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 90,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 18.09M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Parnassus Invs Ca invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Us Bancorp De stated it has 14,917 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Group reported 0.09% stake. 55,377 were accumulated by Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Company. Holowesko Partners has invested 9.35% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 183,874 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan reported 69,200 shares. 106,276 are owned by First Interstate Bancshares. Jnba Financial owns 1,024 shares. Harbour Investment Management Lc reported 15,165 shares. Bender Robert & Assocs reported 0.1% stake. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com reported 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 0.39% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 7.04 million shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il owns 48,566 shares. Court Place Ltd Com reported 10,287 shares stake. The New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0.9% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

