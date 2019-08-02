As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Bright Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $7.14 Million; Northrock Partners Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $662,922

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 12.60 million shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 5,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 34,844 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 40,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 9,195 shares to 231,466 shares, valued at $20.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 110,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10,008 were reported by Barr E S. Cypress Capital Group holds 87,163 shares. Marathon Capital invested in 1.48% or 28,142 shares. Connable Office Inc reported 49,322 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. 194,091 are owned by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability. Eastern Bank & Trust stated it has 237,961 shares. Forte Cap Lc Adv reported 15,397 shares. Pension holds 3.12% or 6.87 million shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 228,501 shares. 23.90 million were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Limited Com has invested 4.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tru Department Mb Bankshares N A reported 0.65% stake. Zevenbergen Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 49,062 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 2.8% or 1.49M shares.

