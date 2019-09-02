As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Bright Rock Capital Management Cut by $7.14 Million Its Holding; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, 1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 11,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 385,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00 million, down from 396,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 250,532 shares to 15.73 million shares, valued at $578.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Business Partners by 189,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 795,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

