As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lifted by $2.32 Million Its Stake; Boeing Co. (BA) Stock Declined While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $2.63 Million Its Holding

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 54,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,963 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 48,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,609 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36M, down from 86,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (100=1 Clas by 100 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 28,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH).

