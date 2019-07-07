As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Tocqueville Asset Management LP Increased by $23.51 Million Its Position; Dermira (DERM) Holding Held by Dafna Capital Management Llc

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 72.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 546,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.85M, up from 758,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.89 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 462,037 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 11.27% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss/Shr $1.42; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Dermira; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,920 shares to 29,220 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. by 143,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,435 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,000 shares to 56,200 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,764 shares, and cut its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

