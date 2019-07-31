As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Increased by $581,919 Its Holding; As 3M Co Com (MMM) Stock Declined, Holder Lord Abbett & Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,384 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, down from 220,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 357,100 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 44.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 13,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,721 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 30,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 2.26M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 6,494 shares to 24,207 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,157 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,150 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 1,127 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa has 22,548 shares. Fort Limited Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 2,592 shares. 6,501 are owned by Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 335,169 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com reported 5,502 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Limited Co owns 326,487 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.52 million shares. At Natl Bank owns 8,610 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Inc owns 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 445,877 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd owns 10,888 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated owns 59,366 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. $1.77 million worth of stock was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 17.08 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 0.04% or 1.34M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 129,985 shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc reported 21,807 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.23% or 1.23 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.45% or 23,923 shares. Wills Group Incorporated holds 1.95% or 13,824 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt has 157 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 22,240 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,438 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested 0.5% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.08% or 117,666 shares. Portland Global Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.03% or 2,913 shares. Zuckerman Investment Gp Lc stated it has 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 10,882 are owned by Lee Danner & Bass.