As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Franklin Street Advisors Raised Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.13 million, up from 10,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,397 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 55,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 76,236 shares to 3,432 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,997 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Has Peaked – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 141,771 shares to 5,692 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 6,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,865 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).