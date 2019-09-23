As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Hourglass Capital Has Raised Its Holding; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Stake as Valuation Rose

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84M, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble; 14/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps:; 19/03/2018 – British privacy regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica late Monday following reports that the company may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users, according to a Channel 4 television report. The move came as U.S; 04/04/2018 – The British political consulting firm at the center of Facebook’s data scandal announced on Wednesday the Facebook data leak only affected 30 million users; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 22/03/2018 – Facebook crisis raises the bar in data privacy debate; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 19/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Licenses New Target to UCB Originating from its Proprietary Protein Discovery Platform; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg will not appear before UK parliament committee- media

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 12,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 157,693 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, up from 145,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 17.98M shares traded or 67.82% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” published on January 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 1.57 million shares to 36.01M shares, valued at $743.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,416 shares. 10,637 were reported by Iberiabank Corp. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,156 shares. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp has 0.97% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 41,185 shares. Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 111,886 shares. 157 were reported by Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc. Corda Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 5,524 shares. Japan-based Nomura Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parkwood Llc invested in 31,325 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has 1.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7.82M shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Com invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ativo Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,546 shares for 1% of their portfolio. One Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,411 shares. Caprock Gru has 14,856 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,347 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Company Profile for Schlumberger Limited – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Dallas Securities owns 24,427 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.05% or 5,282 shares. Ws Management Lllp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whitnell invested 0.4% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hills State Bank & Communications stated it has 25,149 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Harbour Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.42% or 14,935 shares in its portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lee Danner & Bass Inc has 0.59% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 141,469 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Iowa-based Security Natl Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.91% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 0.28% or 120,306 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc holds 2.13 million shares. Hightower Lta invested in 0.71% or 141,815 shares. Bb&T, Virginia-based fund reported 287,998 shares. Fruth Management invested in 0.22% or 14,130 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,759 shares to 233,578 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,001 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).