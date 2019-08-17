As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Holder Addenda Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $609,444; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 302,305 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, up from 292,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 1.92 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 13,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 29,346 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

