As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Jolley Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $1.81 Million; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Baldwin Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $396,900

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 9.15 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $210.74. About 21.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 189,403 shares. Highfields Cap Management LP holds 700,000 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corporation reported 120,367 shares. Nottingham Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.12% or 3,708 shares. Nomura Asset invested in 1.31M shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Ptnrs Gru has invested 2.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cortland Assocs Mo reported 9,682 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 44,870 shares. Eqis holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45,173 shares. 59,894 were accumulated by Pecaut. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc reported 324,701 shares. 13,145 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Co holds 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 28,064 shares. Brandywine Glob Limited Com stated it has 1.45M shares. Peninsula Asset holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,335 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Advisors Asset Inc stated it has 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 58,630 shares in its portfolio. Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt accumulated 514,600 shares. Penobscot Mngmt Commerce reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Century holds 0.37% or 8.36 million shares in its portfolio. Pettee Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,162 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 158 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested in 0.24% or 242,840 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Us-based fund reported 37,170 shares. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Invesco Ltd owns 10.62M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Field & Main National Bank reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Page Arthur B reported 6,817 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger Receives Master Contract From Chevron in GoM – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RayJay On Schlumberger: North American Market Seems To Have Bottomed, International To Lead Growth In Second Half – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.