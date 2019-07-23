As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Jolley Asset Management Has Boosted by $1.81 Million Its Stake; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Lynch & Associates Has Raised Its Holding by $317,205 as Stock Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 9.58 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,124 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 207,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 16.73 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 3.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.26 million shares. Perritt Cap Management has 0.25% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.03 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.25% or 130,320 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs invested in 0.27% or 152,303 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt holds 0.2% or 11,268 shares in its portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boston Common Asset Ltd reported 0.39% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 206,840 are owned by First Allied Advisory Services. American National Ins Tx has 0.94% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Raymond James Associate reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi reported 2,000 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt LP has 164,000 shares. Moreover, United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 817,334 shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

