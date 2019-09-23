As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Lowered Stake by $1.99 Million; Neuberger Berman Group Boosted Its Holding in Ww Grainger (GWW) by $8.32 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 31,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 398,763 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.93 million, up from 367,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $292.18. About 313,815 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 50,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 533,460 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.20 million, down from 584,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 17.98M shares traded or 67.82% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 22.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE) by 75,654 shares to 105,150 shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 96,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 1.41M shares to 923,140 shares, valued at $39.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 12,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20M shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).