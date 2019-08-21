As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Holder Davis R M Decreased Its Position by $1.18 Million; As Selective Ins Group (SIGI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Td Asset Management Cut Stake by $384,300

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 45,209 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 51,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Selective Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 58,597 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 81.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 27,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 6,424 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 3.81 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.62 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

