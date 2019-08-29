As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Condor Capital Management Upped Stake by $304,354; As Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com (GT) Market Value Declined, Sg Americas Securities Trimmed Its Stake

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 2.24M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com (GT) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 240,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 273,781 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 513,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 547,502 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.56 million for 5.08 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:RHP) by 8,727 shares to 21,089 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Haemonetics Corp Com (NYSE:HAE) by 5,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp Com.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GT Has Been Heading Lower Since 2018 – Yahoo Finance” on March 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting GT Put And Call Options For April 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Goodyear CEO Richard Kramer will keynote event at University of Akron – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stock Roundup: GPI, JCI Earnings Beat; GT, CMI, CTB Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Wilsey Asset holds 3.77% or 494,157 shares. Tortoise Cap Limited has 41 shares. Maverick Limited has 0.18% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 754,210 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 40,100 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). American Intll Inc has 463,176 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 272,761 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 43,900 shares stake. Euclidean Technology Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.64% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 51,542 are held by Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 248,300 shares.