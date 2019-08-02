As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, America First Investment Advisors Increased by $822,375 Its Position; Carlson Capital Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Raised as Stock Price Declined

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 12.60M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71 million shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,300 were reported by Mathes. Jcic Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc holds 27,562 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Co reported 21,312 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel, a California-based fund reported 19,049 shares. Blair William And Il invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 41,104 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited has 21,230 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al stated it has 22,047 shares. Enterprise Ser holds 0.03% or 3,601 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cwm Lc owns 9,859 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 17.50 million shares. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 28,561 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Robert Olstein Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 765 were accumulated by Doliver Advsrs L P. Letko Brosseau Associate Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 325 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 146,120 shares. 625 are held by Whitnell &. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 14.56% or 14,415 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guild Investment invested in 348 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Webster Bancshares N A stated it has 7,900 shares. Daiwa Gp Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 719 are held by Monroe Financial Bank Tru Mi. Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Personal Capital Advisors stated it has 36,120 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Greystone Managed Invests owns 7,384 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Courage Miller Partners Ltd Company owns 407 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Value Investors: Should You Read ‘The Intelligent Investor’? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Big Was Amazon’s Prime Day for 2019? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 3 Stocks to Watch This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.