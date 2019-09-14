As Schlumberger LTD (Slb) (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Curbstone Financial Management Raised Position; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position as Stock Price Rose

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) (SLB) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 35,628 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 27,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52 million, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 645,470 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co reported 610 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc holds 36,798 shares. Montag A & Incorporated owns 43,020 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,295 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 11,575 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,387 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 151,960 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors invested in 0.33% or 45,273 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Company reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Proshare Ltd Com holds 227,209 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. North Star Management invested in 7,937 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dakota Wealth has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Republic Inv Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 5,900 shares to 143,160 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,505 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (Vz) (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy Announces Plans To Add Approximately 700 New U.S. Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $814.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88M shares to 9.62M shares, valued at $220.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 1,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 24,400 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company reported 5,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 33,367 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 24,505 are owned by Mason Street Ltd Com. 1.09 million were reported by Van Berkom Assocs. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2,845 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd reported 7,750 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 0.87% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 173,050 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 72,988 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).