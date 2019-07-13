As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Violich Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $423,550; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Value Rose, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Upped Position by $9.93 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 44.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 56,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,252 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31 million, up from 127,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,519 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 39,406 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 17,736 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.07% or 62,817 shares. Moore Mgmt LP invested in 55,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 390,989 are held by Comerica Bancorporation. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,217 shares. Capital Ww Invsts has 2.50 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 33,589 shares. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.13% or 1.07M shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd has 1.27% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Coldstream Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,424 shares. 18,031 were reported by Halsey Associate Ct. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wedgewood Inc reported 0.11% stake.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,045 shares to 42,113 shares, valued at $49.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank stated it has 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 31,611 shares. Conning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kistler invested in 2,267 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il stated it has 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 7,758 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo invested in 0.17% or 30,911 shares. 1,858 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,767 shares. Kensico Corporation stated it has 4.21M shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors owns 36,630 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Caprock has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Covington Cap Management invested in 0% or 25 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Inv Mgmt has 0.39% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,490 shares. Jump Trading stated it has 0.15% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).