As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; Calamos Advisors Has Cut Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $9.31 Million

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 166,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 575,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.79 million, down from 741,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 14.11M shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,130 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 29,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 6.32 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $254.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,825 shares to 69,705 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Com Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3.38 million shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.6% or 191,208 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Choate Inv Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,729 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 1.26 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 7,688 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 55,039 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 293,470 shares. Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Yhb Investment holds 0.07% or 11,746 shares in its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 141,685 shares. Peninsula Asset, Florida-based fund reported 19,110 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com Il has 41,126 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ancora Lc accumulated 35,317 shares. Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 162,884 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 201,066 shares to 679,426 shares, valued at $41.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 133,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Capital Management Grp reported 0.79% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Com holds 13,622 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. King Wealth reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Connable Office Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 53,514 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.6% or 46,668 shares. Aspen holds 0.3% or 8,097 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 1.45 million shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. 2.34 million are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Boston Limited Liability Company holds 116,825 shares. 18,110 were accumulated by Spinnaker Tru. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 1.78 million shares. Northpointe has invested 1.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tuttle Tactical holds 1.57% or 70,104 shares in its portfolio. Kessler Inv Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.8% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).