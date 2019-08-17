As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Paragon Capital Management Raised by $505,465 Its Position; As Dave And Busters (PLAY) Stock Declined, Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Boosted by $3.77 Million Its Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Dave And Busters (PLAY) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 76,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 268,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, up from 191,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Dave And Busters for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 688,838 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 67,397 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 55,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,568 shares to 51,525 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,809 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 372,952 shares to 232,695 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 82,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,049 shares, and cut its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS).