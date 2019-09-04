As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Lateef Investment Management LP Increased Position by $515,183; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $922,521; Valuation Rose

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 367,889 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, up from 355,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 11.00M shares traded or 6.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson accumulated 0.02% or 4,227 shares. Moreover, Charter has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability owns 121 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept owns 34,425 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 6,074 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 81,722 shares. American Assets Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,600 shares. Drexel Morgan & has 20,625 shares. The Missouri-based Wedgewood Prns has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Co has invested 0.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 1.39M were accumulated by Cap Guardian Trust. Zuckerman Group Ltd Liability Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.64% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rathbone Brothers Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 210,491 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital Inc has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 52,549 shares to 293,948 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 307,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,704 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).