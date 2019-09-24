As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Cut by $476,190 Its Holding; As Hawiian Elec (HE) Valuation Rose, Wellington Shields & Company Upped Position by $946,000

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 12,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 169,516 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74 million, down from 181,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 6.32M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 374,100 shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $211.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 950 shares to 3,681 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Company reported 2,878 shares. Eqis stated it has 5,298 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Caxton Associates Lp has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 4,694 shares. Ckw Finance Gru reported 12 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 75,919 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 141,697 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Gabelli Funds Limited reported 0.32% stake. Etrade Cap Limited Liability reported 25,207 shares stake. Pennsylvania Tru has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 5,670 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 1.51M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has 45,758 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 5,612 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP owns 21,420 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,380 shares. 164,538 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. 16,921 are held by Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 33,003 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boston Family Office Ltd holds 0.16% or 37,966 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd owns 17,375 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability reported 13,579 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 14,357 shares. 1,061 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability stated it has 12,700 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 80,553 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Lau Assocs invested in 0.12% or 6,069 shares. Altfest L J & Co has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,845 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 72,628 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $63.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.