As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lifted Position; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Has Lifted Its Holding by $397,488

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 381.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 4,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,972 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 1.83 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 367,889 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 355,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 5.23M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.