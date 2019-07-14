As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Edge Wealth Management Decreased Position by $616,620; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Position in United Rentals (URI) Has Decreased by $2.32 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 78.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 14,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,938 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 18,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.79M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 20,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,306 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 48,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.12 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11,489 shares to 14,214 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 EPS, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.97M for 7.51 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Global Investors owns 6,336 shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp owns 183,135 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brinker has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,318 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 4,289 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 6,091 shares. Zweig reported 105,073 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Assocs has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Atwood And Palmer accumulated 187,590 shares or 3.03% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer And reported 11,518 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sandler Management has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Com has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 19,439 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd reported 66,466 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,795 shares to 91,286 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rivernrth Doublelne Str Opp by 24,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fincl Gru holds 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 51,609 shares. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 126,024 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.5% or 191,284 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company has 19.20 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 99,563 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Ltd Co holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 161,250 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has 10,184 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.62M shares. 120,735 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. West Family Invests Inc holds 0.05% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Company has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Quantbot Lp accumulated 22,643 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Premier Asset Management Lc has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79M for 29.15 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.