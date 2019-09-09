As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Condor Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose While Verity & Verity Has Upped Its Holding

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 9.07 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 5,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 46,593 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 41,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 1.92 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.13% or 9,770 shares. Motco owns 63,905 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Amp reported 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Retail Bank And Trust has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Zwj Investment Counsel has 0.6% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barrett Asset Limited Co has invested 0.65% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 42,010 shares. America First Advsr Ltd Liability reported 3.32% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 491,781 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan Co has invested 0.8% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 1.52M shares. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il reported 48,566 shares stake. Optimum invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ipswich Investment Management stated it has 42,981 shares. 21,414 were reported by Monarch Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Shellback LP accumulated 0.66% or 50,000 shares. 7,320 were reported by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 6,926 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Auxier Asset Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 26,078 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 527,393 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 95,922 shares. Capital Advisors holds 59,698 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Management reported 18,167 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,855 shares. Marco Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.33% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cap Planning Ltd Liability Co owns 4,450 shares. Texas-based Cadence National Bank Na has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mackenzie Finance Corporation accumulated 0.51% or 1.90M shares.

