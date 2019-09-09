As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lowered by $7.14 Million Its Holding; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose, Df Dent & Co Increased Its Position by $1.46 Million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.91B market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 9.17M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 16,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 135,724 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, up from 119,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 2.30M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Services stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,220 shares. Prio Wealth LP has 379,698 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset has 437,832 shares. Moreover, Shelter Mutual has 1.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gradient Invs stated it has 1,040 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 25,341 shares. Hartford Invest owns 187,460 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Inc invested in 0.07% or 17,500 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northern Tru has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 17.72M shares. Smith Salley And Assocs accumulated 124,809 shares. Tcw, California-based fund reported 464,289 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Academy Capital Management Tx has 2.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 22.01 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Notable energy-focused PE firm in Houston launches new venture arm with former Schlumberger execs – Houston Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 192,537 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $142.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 16,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,322 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RYT, FISV, QRVO, LRCX: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Fiserv (FISV) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.44% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 278,289 shares. Fred Alger accumulated 0.03% or 88,787 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Amp Cap Invsts reported 167,511 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 6.18M are held by Cap Invsts. Notis holds 2.28% or 53,519 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.01% stake. Mufg Americas owns 72,329 shares. Wespac holds 0.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 6,064 shares. Legacy Private Tru Company holds 177,487 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited owns 355,635 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 2,216 shares. Csat Advisory Lp stated it has 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).