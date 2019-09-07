As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Bright Rock Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $7.14 Million; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Trimmed Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $1.38 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 2.44M shares traded or 42.54% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 6,565 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd holds 2.07% or 3.67M shares. First Personal Finance Svcs, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,050 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt reported 23,225 shares. 43,175 are owned by Amg Funds Limited Liability Company. Voya Management Lc reported 56,270 shares. Invesco has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 72,061 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% or 3.43M shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Aqr Capital Llc invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 6,600 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 56,586 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.17% stake.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuance Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance Convenes Auto Industry Luminaries at its 2019 China Auto Forum in Shanghai – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11,832 shares to 440,335 shares, valued at $24.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 72,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.05 million for 25.56 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.52% or 42,168 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp reported 142,159 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 10,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loudon Invest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 5,967 are owned by Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Howard Management holds 0.08% or 13,315 shares. The California-based Skba Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.99% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0.58% or 81,722 shares. Sei stated it has 488,178 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 31,591 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Essex Svcs Incorporated stated it has 15,701 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 55,696 shares. Gabalex Capital Ltd Com invested in 100,000 shares or 1.26% of the stock.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.