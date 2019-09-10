As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Woodstock Has Increased by $658,803 Its Holding; Weatherly Asset Management Boosted Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM)

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 82,709 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, up from 79,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 1.39 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 13.10 million shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,425 shares to 53,660 shares, valued at $20.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,752 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares to 4,836 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,409 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

