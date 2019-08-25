As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Its Stake; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Boosted by $375,580 as Stock Price Declined

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 29/03/2018 – Fact Check: The Facts Behind Trump’s Tweet on Amazon, Taxes and the Postal Service; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96 million shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon’s First Job Posting – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Right On Target – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Invsts Lc invested in 11,516 shares or 6.13% of the stock. Carret Asset Management Ltd owns 1,928 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,159 shares. Gm Advisory Gru, New York-based fund reported 2,591 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,413 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Co, a Texas-based fund reported 3,113 shares. Moreover, Asset One has 2.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232,304 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valiant Management LP owns 43,380 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 0.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,510 shares. Cwm Llc owns 3,452 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation owns 36,120 shares. Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 1.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Staley Capital Advisers accumulated 5,409 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Nebraska-based Weitz Invest Management has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).