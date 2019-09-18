As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lifted Its Position; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Upped Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 116.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 32,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 60,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, up from 27,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.45M market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 39,582 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 386.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 25,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 32,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 923,893 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (Call) (NYSE:KIM) by 43,800 shares to 61,100 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (Call) (NYSE:SNY) by 73,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cronos Group Inc.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,122 shares to 126,693 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 24,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,545 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).