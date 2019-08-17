As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Addenda Capital Lowered Holding; M Holdings Securities Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $2.03 Million as Share Value Declined

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 13,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 29,346 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 150.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 11,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 18,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 7,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Inc reported 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amica Mutual Ins owns 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,414 shares. Argent Trust reported 0.36% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 9,048 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.83 million shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0.07% or 988,814 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co owns 771,711 shares. Jcic Asset Management accumulated 385 shares. Axa accumulated 252,292 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Westfield Capital LP has 4,824 shares. 6,280 are owned by Guyasuta Investment Advsr. Headinvest Lc holds 32,408 shares. Rnc Management Ltd Llc stated it has 570,617 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Guardian Inv Mgmt invested in 16,650 shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2,644 shares to 31,953 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 14,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 649 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.55% or 232,233 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 0.11% stake. King Luther Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,368 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Com reported 162,823 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.46% or 26,495 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 9,506 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bancshares Trust owns 1,261 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co Delaware has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 14.31 million shares. Adirondack Trust has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hanson Doremus Investment Management holds 0% or 68 shares. Hills Bankshares And Communications invested in 8,354 shares or 0.4% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp has 176,148 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,280 shares to 4,428 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 11,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,477 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

