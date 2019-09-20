As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Lee Danner & Bass Has Raised by $602,355 Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Cut Holding as Share Price Declined

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 15,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 141,469 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 126,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 5.99 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.83 million, down from 15,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 2.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.99 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,772 shares to 159,024 shares, valued at $13.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matrix Asset New York has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 0.06% or 25,270 shares. Wafra Inc holds 19,871 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania Comm reported 9,505 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc reported 4.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). St Johns Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,267 shares. 15,500 were accumulated by Weitz Inv Management Incorporated. United Kingdom-based Waverton Management Ltd has invested 7.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Johnson Fincl Grp Inc holds 7,247 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co reported 0.31% stake. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc stated it has 365 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Alkeon Limited Liability Co accumulated 205,348 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh reported 3.38% stake.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 7,719 shares to 46,060 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,980 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cushing Asset L P, Texas-based fund reported 37,275 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lateef Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.72% or 347,892 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 263,438 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Co Ma holds 0% or 6,367 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 7,336 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd accumulated 105,789 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,483 shares stake. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company owns 159,097 shares. Hartford Invest Management owns 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 188,665 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 57,694 shares. Montecito Bancshares And accumulated 6,868 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.02% or 15,079 shares. Hightower Limited owns 242,733 shares.