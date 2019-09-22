As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Holder Q Global Advisors Has Raised Holding; Intrepid Capital Management Cut Its Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Position by $1.43 Million

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 16,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 92,369 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, down from 109,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 2.04 million shares traded or 54.88% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18 million, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Violich Cap Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 30,540 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 78,379 shares. 13,465 are owned by Old Dominion Mgmt. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 1.30 million shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 17.59M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian Tru invested in 0.34% or 634,483 shares. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership reported 48,250 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cypress Cap reported 41,845 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 43,999 were accumulated by Cambridge Research Advisors Incorporated. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc holds 64,459 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma reported 37,284 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sterling Management Ltd Liability holds 68,332 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Haverford Company accumulated 0.01% or 15,023 shares.

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 143,554 shares to 113,956 shares, valued at $33.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) by 4,770 shares to 27,063 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 386,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP).