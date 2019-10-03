As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake; As Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Geode Capital Management Trimmed by $2.58 Million Its Stake

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 214,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 608,048 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37 million, down from 822,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 976,444 shares traded or 2.35% up from the average. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 226,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, down from 276,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 13.30 million shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars.Com Inc by 50,943 shares to 808,792 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 104,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress Nv.

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ABR’s profit will be $30.20M for 10.13 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ABR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 0.47% more from 41.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Caxton LP has 0.04% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 24,550 shares. Quantbot L P, a New York-based fund reported 58,746 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 12,413 shares in its portfolio. 211,405 are owned by Franklin Resource. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% or 11,886 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Paloma Prtn owns 297,905 shares. Moreover, Telemus Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 11,134 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 101,786 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Wells Fargo Communication Mn, a California-based fund reported 433,866 shares. Punch & Investment Mngmt reported 369,966 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 119,000 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. 139,751 were reported by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,763 activity.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,130 shares to 41,600 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).