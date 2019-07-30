As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Condor Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Valero Energy New (VLO) Holder Korea Investment Upped Holding

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 6.09 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 606,873 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.48M, up from 547,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 1.97 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 0.06% or 12,319 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited accumulated 14,667 shares. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 177,594 shares. Intact Mngmt Inc reported 38,800 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has 4,437 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 10,190 shares. 93,752 were reported by Neville Rodie And Shaw. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.05% or 115,731 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate holds 2.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 314,934 shares. Pitcairn Communication reported 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Orleans La has invested 1.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aqr Management Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 345,171 shares. Harvey Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Autus Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 88,683 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 171,591 shares to 121,603 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).