As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Condor Capital Management Increased Its Position by $304,354; As Ugi New Com (UGI) Share Price Rose, Holder Lord Abbett & Company Has Cut Its Stake

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.22M shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New Com (UGI) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 81,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,600 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, down from 274,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Ugi Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 1.27M shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,173 are owned by Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.2% or 2.35M shares. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 110,529 shares. 2,299 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 32,776 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.21% or 24,094 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap reported 308,238 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na holds 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 11,354 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.79M shares. First Personal Serv holds 0% or 325 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,276 shares. Patten Patten Tn owns 12,319 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Central Comml Bank & Co reported 308 shares. 25,158 are owned by Bancorporation. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.77 million shares.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 360,413 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $132.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp Com (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Irobot Corp Com (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Macquarie Group Ltd owns 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 5,700 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). At National Bank & Trust owns 6,446 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.19% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 1.46M shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Security has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Aperio Lc has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Stellar Cap Ltd Company reported 5,364 shares stake. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.04% stake. Haverford Tru reported 4,950 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co owns 88,529 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 4,909 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 118,274 shares.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.12 million for 68.37 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.